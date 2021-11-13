NO LOCAL CASES OF COVID-19

On Friday November 12, The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) announced that there are no active cases of COVID-19 on island.
Ministry of Health officials indicate that while this is cause for celebration; infections can be imported even despite the stringent border controls. Hence, there is a continued need for the Ministry to strengthen and improve its pandemic response.
Officials further stated that history shows imported case of COVID-19 can occur at any given moment and can result in community outbreaks. Residents must therefore continue practicing hand hygiene, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Unvaccinated residents should also register for vaccination by contacting the St. John’s Health Centre at 491-5218.