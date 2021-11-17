MONTSERRAT CARNIVAL 2021 DUBBED A COMMUNITY AFFAIR (Dec 17, 2021 to Jan 3, 2022)

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) embarks on a journey to bring a Carnival season that is a climatic, pandemic tension-releaser, celebrating our culture, heritage and traditions. Montserrat’s annual Carnival will be hosted as a multifaceted experience combining virtual and community face-to-face celebrations from Friday December 17, 2021 to Monday January 3, 2022.
Montserrat’s annual Carnival is a multi-day adventure which honors the island’s music, pageantry, heritage and culture. It is one of the most anticipated end-of-year carnivals in the Caribbean, usually drawing thousands of attendees during the Christmas season.
However, as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we will see changes in attendance and greater participation in virtual events; as we adopt to the new norm–the revival of our cultural economy will be affected by the behaviors of our people.
We now see the return of the Miss Montserrat pageant – the crowning of a queen; our mainstay event, the National Calypso Competition; and the Soca Monarch shows as well as our 2nd year King of Kings show.
The venues for all events will be confirmed and published shortly as we continue discussions with the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS). We continue to develop our COVID-19 Events and Gatherings Readiness plan as safety is at the forefront of our Carnival celebrations.
The draft schedule for Montserrat Carnival 2021 highlights the activities planned and confirmed for 2021.