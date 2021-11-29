MONTSERRAT WILL BE REPRESENTED DURING BARBADOS’ CEREMONY TO TRANSITION TO A REPUBLIC

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communication, Works, Energy and Labour (MCWLE) Mr. Colin Fergus will represent the Government and People of Montserrat in Barbados as the country transitions to a Republic on Tuesday November 30, 2021—Independence Day. The transition will be marked with the official swearing-in of Her Excellency Dame Sandra Prunella Mason GCMG, DA, QC as the first President of Barbados.
Mr. Fergus will be representing Montserrat at this historic event as the Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell and other Ministers of Government are unable to attend due to previously scheduled national commitments.
In a congratulatory message to Barbados’ Prime Minister, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, Premier Farrell noted that the country’s accomplishment is impressive and will work favourably to enhance multilateral cooperation in areas such as Trade, Academia, Science, Foreign Investment and Technology. He also conveyed best wishes for good health, prosperity and God’s guidance from the Government and people of Montserrat to the Government and people of the soon to become, Republic of Barbados.
Barbados amended its Constitution in October 2021 to replace Her Majesty The Queen, by a Barbadian as Head of State. On October 20, 2021, the Parliament of Barbados in a Joint Session of the House of Assembly and Senate elected the current Governor General as President of Barbados.