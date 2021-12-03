Government of Montserrat

AIRLINES FLIGHT SCHEDULES FOR DECEMBER 2021 & MARCH 2022

Access Division, News / 3rd December 2021

The Access Division, Office of the Premier would like to inform the public of the following updates regarding airlines flight schedules and dates for the December 2021 and March 2022 periods.

Both Fly Montserrat and SVG Air, will be conducting their regular flight schedules throughout the period. Both airlines will be operating a minimum of two flights per day, in the morning and afternoon, Monday through Sunday. However, please note that pre-scheduled flights are dependent on passenger demand.

In addition to the regular carriers that service the island, WINAIR will be operating its Twin-Otter aircraft during both December 2021 and March 2022 and would be available to transport passengers along the Antigua – Montserrat – Antigua route, and a newly created St Maarten – Montserrat route.

The WINAIR schedule is as follows;

WINAIR FLIGHT SCHEDULE
December 2021 Schedule
ANU – MNI – ANU8th14th 
March 2022 Schedule
ANU – MNI – ANU3rd4th6th10th11th13th20th22nd24th27th
SXM – MNI4th6th9th 
MNI – SXM20th22nd 

The current ticket subsidy will not apply during the peak periods of: 

(a)    December 15, 2021 to January 14, 2022, and;

(b)   March 1 to April 14, 2022;

Customers are therefore advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering this update regarding the airline schedule for the holiday season.

