Pfizer Vaccine Now Available on Island to Assist in Fight Against COVID-19

The first shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrived on Montserrat, Thursday evening. The batch contains 1170 doses, with an additional 80 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.
Governor, His Excellency Andrew Pearce and Premier, Honourable Joseph Farrell were on hand at the John A Osborne Airport to receive the vaccines.
Deputy Director of the Overseas Territories Department at the FCDO, Adam Pile, and senior officials from the Ministry of Health; Permanent Secretary Mrs. Camille Thomas-Gerald; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sharra Greenaway-Duberry and Public Health Nurse, Nurse Alex Ackie were also in attendance.
The Ministry of Health will begin to administer the vaccines to individuals who have already registered beginning next week.
To date, over 400 persons have registered to take the Pfizer vaccine.
In late 2020, The United Kingdom Government announced that UK Overseas Territories will be provided with COVID-19 vaccines.
They have altogether supplied Montserrat with five tranches of the AstraZeneca vaccine and one tranche of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine will be used for booster doses and will also be available for persons who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Anyone over the age of 18 years old, who has completed the primary course of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule (i.e. two doses of the same COVID-19 vaccine at least three (3) months ago), will be eligible for a booster.
Anyone over the age of 12 years old who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine as per the vaccination schedule.
Persons may register for vaccination by contacting the St. John’s Health Center at +1 664 491 5218.