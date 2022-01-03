VERIFICATION OF LIFE CERTIFICATES FOR 2022 COMMENCES ON JANUARY 5. 2022

Government of Montserrat overseas pensioners are advised that the Office of the Deputy Governor will commence the verification of Life Certificates for the year 2022 on Wednesday January 5th using its What’s App Life Certificate validation service.
To use this service, overseas pensioners are required to add the following number to their Whatsapp 1-664-496-9202. Following this, individuals should send a message indicating that they wish to complete the validation process. A member of staff will then communicate with the pensioner and ask that they present themselves via Video Call with a valid photo ID.
The service is available between 9:00am and 3:00pm Mondays to Fridays. Please note that following the verification process, pensioners would not be required to physically submit a passport or any other form of identification to the Pensions Unit.
Individuals with questions can contact the ODG via telephone on 1-664-491-9202 or 1-664-491-6523/24 or via its Whatsapp line. The deadline for the submission of Life Certificates for pensioners on island and overseas is Thursday March 31st 2022.
Life certificates can be accessed at the ODG office, via the Government of Montserrat website at www.gov.ms or by sending a request to odg@gov.ms.
For local pensioners, the completed certificates along with a valid Photo ID, must be returned either in person to the Office of the Deputy Governor at Farara Plaza in Brades or by emailing the scanned documents to odg@gov.ms. Government of Montserrat pensioners are reminded that Life Certificates are to be updated annually to avoid any disruption in the payment of benefits.