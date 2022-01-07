SCHOOLS TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL TUESDAY JANUARY 18, 2022

The Ministry of Education announced today (Friday January 7) that all schools on island will remain closed until Tuesday January 18, 2022.
In a statement, the Ministry said the decision was taken after a review of the latest reports by the Ministry of Health on the status of COVID-19 cases on island. As of 12 noon Friday January 7, the number of active cases of COVID-19 on island was 62.
The Ministry further noted that the Government of Montserrat (GoM) School Management Team (SMTs) will contact parents by Tuesday January 11, 2022 regarding accommodation for learning and instruction.
“GoM Early Childhood staff will provide some resources for stimulation activities for children. GoM Primary Schools will produce resource packages for distribution. The Montserrat Secondary School (MSS) will activate its online education procedures,” explained the Ministry of Education.
Furthermore, there will be some customization, accommodation and flexibility based on the resources of grades and this will be communicated by forms, class and/or subject teachers.
As it relates to Private Education Centres, these schools will update their parents accordingly.
Further updates will be provided to the public following consultations with the Ministry of Health.