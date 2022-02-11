MONTSERRAT’S MINISTER OF COMMUNICATION CHAIRS 91st SPECIAL MEETING OF COTED-ICT

Deputy Premier & Minister with responsibility for Communications, Dr. the Honorable Samuel Joseph is today (Friday February 11, 2022) chairing the Ninety-First Special Meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) – Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).
The meeting commenced virtually at 10:00a.m. with participation by several ICT Ministers from among CARICOM Member States.
The objectives of the Meeting are to:
— Determine progress related to mandates from the Conference of Heads of Government and make recommendations to the Thirty-Third Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, scheduled for 28 February to 1 March 2022;
— Approve / discuss documents related to mandates from the Seventy-Ninth (79th) and Eighty-Sixth (86th) Special Meetings of the COTED – ICT; and
— Recommend priorities areas of focus and initiatives related to the CARICOM Single ICT Space for 2022.
ICT Lead Agencies in attendance include, Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU); Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU); ICANN and the Organisation of Caribbean Utility Regulators (OOCUR).
The meeting is expected to end at 1:00p.m. today.