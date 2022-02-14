NUMBER OF PERSONS ALLOWED TO GATHER INCREASED TO 75

The Government of Montserrat has increased the number of persons allowed to gather in a public place to 75.
As of 5:00a.m. today (Monday February 14, 2022) S.R.O 9 of 2022 took effect with amendments to the previous Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (No.2) Order, (S.R.O. 5 of 2022). In addition to the increase in the number for large gatherings, the order also makes the following amendments:
- The definition or classification of a non-resident technician has been expanded. Non-Resident technician means a person who travels to Montserrat for the purpose of assisting with certification and maintenance of equipment. The definition now includes a vaccinated medical specialist engaged by a public or private entity who travels to Montserrat for no more than 10 days.
- A professional person now means a person whose job requires one year training or work experience and whose job is not of a temporary or seasonal nature; and a person whose job requires a diploma or certification and whose job is not of a temporary or seasonal nature or
- The testing period for a fully-vaccinated person who enters Montserrat and is in quarantine is now three to five days after entering Montserrat. Once the test shows that the individual is negative for COVID-19, he or she will be released from quarantine. Previously, the testing period for a fully vaccinated person was three to four days after entry.
S.R.O. 9 of 2022 expires on March 31, 2022 at 5:00a.m.
The S.R.O is available on the Government website, under the Attorney General’s page. The S.R.O. can be accessed at the following direct link:
SRO-No-9-of-2022-Public-Health-COVID-19-Suppression-No.2-Amendment-Order.pdf (www.gov.ms)