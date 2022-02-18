Ministry of Health to Conduct One-Day Workshop on Parenting

The Ministry of Health and Social Services will be conducting a one day workshop on parenting under the theme, ‘Unlocking the code to parenting’.
The workshop is being organised by the Social Services Department and will take place on Saturday February 26th at the Cultural Centre, starting at 12:45 p.m. The one-day session will be centered on caring for children, pre-birth and beyond. Throughout the day, three main topics will be explored: Before, during and after pregnancy, presented by Nurse Alex Ackie, and positive parenting, and the psychological perspectives of parenting presented by Clinical Psychologist Mr. Adeboyega Bamisile.
The workshop is deemed necessary as professionals in the Ministry of Health and Social Services noted that children were coming to the clinic with problems linked to parenting; such as emotional problems, substance and mental health disorders. The workshop will therefore aim to provide parents with the knowledge, skills and tools to be able to prevent these issues occurring.
The workshop is open to all parents and guardians. Interested persons can register in the following ways:
- Contact the Social Services Department at 491-3895/495-3895,
- Email Social Worker Sharon Francis at francissv@gov.ms, or
- Fill out a registration form online by scanning the QR code available on the event’s flyer placed at various locations around Montserrat and which is also online on the ‘Montserrat Health’ and ‘GIU Montserrat’ Facebook pages.