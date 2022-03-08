Five RMDF Officers Promoted

For the first time in its history the Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) has an officer at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Commanding Officer Alvin Ryan created history on being promoted to Lieutenant Colonel.
His Excellency the Governor presided over a brief ceremony for the Royal Montserrat Defence Force on Friday March 4, 2022 where three other officers received promotions, including the induction of Ms Carmencita Duberry to the Corps of Officers where she is expected to create her own history when she eventually becomes the first woman to receive a commission in the RMDF.
Captain Glenroy Foster joined the RMDF in 2010. Foster currently serving as the Force Adjutant with overall responsibility for the force’s financial, personnel, logistics and administrative matters. He has also served as Acting Commanding Officer of the Montserrat Cadet Corps and a Platoon Officer.
Foster led the Defence Force Team to Dominica to assist in their response to the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015. He has also served as the logistics officer for the six RMDF operations supporting the Montserrat response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He holds a BSc in Civil Engineering from UWI St. Augustine and a MS in Civil Engineering and Construction Management from Heriot-Watt University and is a Certified Associate in Project Management. He has also completed training as a Junior Staff Officer, in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), International Joint Operational Planning Course and Media Operations. He is an Assistant Civil Engineer at Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour & Energy.
Lieutenant Darion Darroux, is the first officer of the RMDF to complete the Reserve Officer’s Commissioning Course at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in 2019. He joined the RMDF formally as a Private in 2015 after being a member of the Montserrat Cadets corps from 2018. Shortly after joining, he deployed with the RMDF Team from Montserrat to support the people of Dominica in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Erika. He was transferred from the Officers’ Corps in 2016 receiving his commission in 2017.
Mr Darroux currently serves as the Platoon Commander for the RMDF’s Internal Security Platoon. He is also a Customs Officer serving in the Integrated Border Security Unit. His training includes that of Junior Staff Officer and Defence Management. He is currently pursuing a BSc in Management with UWI, Five Islands.
Lieutenant Kelvin White joined the RMDF as a Sergeant in 2009 after serving in the Royal Montserrat Police Service for 17 years. He was transferred to the Officers’ Corps in 2016 receiving his commission in 2017.
White’s training includes the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Protection Officer course with the Royal Navy and Defence Management. He was also certified as firearms instructor with the Police Service.
White currently serves as the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Platoon Commander. He is also the Operations and Logistics Officer for the Disaster Management and Coordination Agency.
Carmencita Duberry was inducted in to the Officers’ Corps as an Officer Cadet (officer in training). Ms Duberry enlisted in the RMDF in 2007. Through her dedicated service Ms. Duberry gained promotions in 2014 and 2016 as Lance Corporal and then Corporal respectively.
Duberry’s military service to Montserrat includes serving as the Cadet Corps Welfare Officer, as well as being a section second in command and lately as section commander. Officer Cadet Duberry is the holder of a Certificate and Diploma in Food Technology, as well as, a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Food Science and Technology. She was awarded the Efficiency Medal in 2019 having completed 12 years’ service in the RMDF.
Duberry had set her sights on becoming the first female to attain the rank of Sergeant in the RMDF. While she will not now accomplish that goal, she now has the opportunity to become the first woman to hold a Commission in the Royal Montserrat Defence Force. She follows the Hon. Veronica Dorsette-Hector and Eunice Pond who both served in the Officers Corps before her as Officer Cadets.
Mr Ryan who has been Commanding Officer since 2014 is humbled and honoured to become the first officer of the Force to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Mr Ryan expressed gratitude to his mentors Major Lynch, Captain Peter White and Captain Horatio Tuitt, and members of the RMDF for their support, dedication and loyalty during his command. He would also like to thank the many persons within the Montserrat Community both at home and abroad for their support for him and the Force. The history of the appointment is not lost on him and he pledges to ensure he is the first in a long line of Commanding Officers with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and above.
The Royal Montserrat Defence Force has been working towards a plan to expand its capacity and capability to support Montserrat. Today’s promotions confirm that direction as the organisation continues to grow.
To view photos of the brief ceremony for the Royal Montserrat Defence Force on Friday March 4, 2022 visit the RMDF’s Facebook page: