SHORT-TERM ASSIGNMENT FOR ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS CHAMPION

As part of its continued efforts to re-launch Montserrat as a sort-after destination, the Government of Montserrat has recognized the need to undertake development in a sustainable manner. The recent Tourism Strategy summarizes Montserrat’s vision as ‘Sustainable Development through Quality Tourism’ where the natural environment has been identified as one of Montserrat’s key pillars, as it forms the basis for almost any tourism to the island.
In this regard, the Tourism Division, Office of the Premier, is seeking the services of an Environmental Awareness Champion to deliver an Environmental Awareness Programme on a short-term basis. The successful Candidate will work collaboratively with the Department of Environment, Montserrat National Trust, Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to deliver the programme. This has been highlighted as part of the EU-funded projects to Protect and Enhance the Natural Environment.
The Terms of Reference highlighting the Scope of Works, Terms of Engagement and Deliverables can be collected from the Montserrat Tourism Division, located upstairs the Montserrat Building Society, Hubert Buffonge Building, from Monday to Friday between 8:30am to 4:30pm, or request a copy via email at info@montserrattourism.ms
The amount for this project is capped at EC$30,000 and will cover a six-month period commencing May, 2022.
Interested persons are required to submit a full Curriculum Vitae with details, including a personal statement, educational qualifications, work experience, summary of professional skills and/or expertise, as well as similar projects that they have completed.
This should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to Mrs. Rosetta West-Gerald, Director of Tourism, Montserrat Tourism Division, Hubert Buffonge Building, Brades MSR 1110, no later than 4:00pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022.