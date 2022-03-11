BNTF CONGRATULATES EDUCATORS AFTER COMPLETING BNTF FUNDED EDUCATORS TRAINING

The Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), under the portfolio of the Office of the Premier is pleased to join with the Ministry of Education in congratulating the Eighteen (18) Early Childhood Practitioners, from six of the Nursery Schools and Day Care Centres who have completed the Early Childhood Care & Development training. The Practitioners have now earned certificates which can be used for consideration for entry to the Associate Degree in Education (ADE).
Through the Caribbean Development Bank/BNTF poverty reduction flagship programme, funds were allocated to the Human Resource Development Sector in the BNTF 9th Cycle for two sub-projects, one of which was the training of the practitioners.
The programme began in October 2019 with 40 participants. However, due to challenges posed by COVID-19 the training had to be changed from face to face delivery, to virtual. That had many challenges as it was a new mode of learning for the participants. Through strong determination, commitment and the will to complete the training, the Tutors and Practitioners gave it their best and were able to complete the certification in August 2021. The feedback from the participants have been positive as they were very pleased with the patience and motivation given by the Facilitators.
The BNTF hopes that the bar has now been raised and that other practitioners will be encouraged to pursue the training.
An award ceremony was held on Wednesday March 9, 2022 to celebrate the success of the practitioners.