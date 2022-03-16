MAJOR CLEAN UP OF ‘THE BOAT YARD’ IN LITTLE BAY

The General Public is advised that the Government of Montserrat has embarked on a major clean-up of the Little Bay area referred to as “the Boat Yard”, as this site is earmarked as part of the New Port Development.
Consequently, Fishers are asked to contact Miss Lyandra Lee by visiting the Fisheries Office in Little Bay or by telephone on 491-7712 if assistance is required for securing fishing boats at the approved alternate location prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture.
Additionally, other individuals owning movable equipment and structures such as shipping containers in that general ‘Boat Yard’ area, are asked to make arrangements to remove these from this area of crown land by Thursday March 31,2022.
The co-operation of the general public is solicited, as the Government of Montserrat continues with the implementation of Plans and Programmes to boost the economy and make Montserrat a better place to live and work.