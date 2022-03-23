NEW CDB PRESIDENT TO MAKE FIRST OFFICIAL VISIT TO MONTSERRAT

President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon will visit Montserrat on Thursday, March 24, 2022 for his first official visit to the country since taking office. The President will be accompanied by Senior Advisor to the President, Dr. Shelton Nicholls.
Upon arrival, Dr. Leon will make introductions with the Premier, Honourable Joseph E. Farrell, before going into technical discussions on a raft of matters dealing with continued financial support for the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), energy financing and development collaboration in key sectors. The CDB President and Snr Advisor to the President are also expected to meet with the Financial Secretary, Honourable Lindorna Lambert and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Premier, Mrs. Daphne Cassell, during this technical visit.
Premier Farrell looks forward to this high-level visit with President Leon at which time he intends to highlight the critical need for greater concessional funding from CDB given Montserrat’s unique population challenges and economic constraints.
Dr. Leon is the sixth President of CDB and brings with him over thirty years of experience in Economics, Financial Policy Development and Executive Management. He was elected at a Special Meeting of the CDB Board of Governors held on January 19, 2021 for a five-year term, and assumed office on May 4, 2021.