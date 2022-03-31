MONTSERRAT BIDS FAREWELL TO CUBAN HEALTH PROFESSIONALS

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is today bidding farewell to the Cuban health professionals who have provided specialists and support services to the Government and people of Montserrat since 2020.
The first team arrived in July 2020 as part of an agreement between the Government of Montserrat and Cuba to provide support to the Health sector during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Health has issued the following statement regarding the service provided by the Cuban health professionals.
“The Republic of Cuba would have sent medics all over the world to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic and Montserrat has benefitted from this. The Government of Montserrat entered into an agreement with the Republic of Cuba in July 2020 to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic. As the team leaves us, we will continue to engage with the Republic of Cuba to develop a longer-term arrangement for the provision of medical personnel. The Government of Montserrat would like to convey its appreciation to the doctors and nurses and the Republic of Cuba for their services to the people of Montserrat.”