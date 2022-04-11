Roniqua Gerald Joins The Montserrat Tourism Division as Product Development Officer

The Montserrat Tourism Division, Office of the Premier, welcomes Ms. Roniqua Gerald, a daughter of the soil, to the post of Product Development Officer. In this role she will be responsible for assisting in the creation of products and services, as well as to improve standards and quality and strengthen stakeholder relations.
Ms. Gerald has been working and living in the UK for a number of years, and has over six years’ experience in the creation and implementation of campaigns. She has returned to Montserrat with her core focus being to help to develop her homeland.
Some of her key strengths include relationship building and project management. With a sound Marketing background, she has worked with several companies in the areas of Marketing, and Events Planning and most recently helped to launch a UK government-funded programme with Kingston University, London that supports Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) in an effort to get them back on track after COVID-19. She also worked in the areas of broadcast media, arts and culture and is the proud founder of Soufriere Living, an inspirational paper goods brand.
Roniqua holds a Masters in PR and Corporate Communications from Kingston University, London, where her Thesis focused on Communications Strategies for Sustainable Tourism and Travelers. She also holds a Bachelors in Journalism, News Media & Media Culture from Roehampton University in London.
“I am proud to return to my roots and honored to be working with the Montserrat Tourism Division; it has always been a long-term goal to return and help the island’s tourism development” commented Ms. Gerald. “As a keen traveler with my entrepreneurial spirit, I am looking forward to re-exploring Montserrat, building relationships and developing thriving products that will help to draw visitors to the island,” she added.
The Montserrat Tourism Division is pleased to have Ms. Gerald on board and looks forward to an exciting and fruitful working relationship.