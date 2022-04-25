Local Transmission of COVID-19 on the Increase

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is today alerting residents of a sharp increase in cases of COVID-19 on island.
The cases have been found to be primarily locally transmitted; meaning the infected individuals have no recent travel history. Children also appear to be most affected in this current outbreak.
As of 5:00p.m. today (April 25, 2022) the Ministry of Health and Social Services recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the number of active cases on the island to 30.
Samples have been sent to CARPHA for genomic sequencing to determine the variant in circulation and contract tracing is on-going.
Residents are asked to assist the Ministry in containing this virus by isolating and reporting any flu-like symptoms experienced to the Ministry via telephone numbers 496-7437 or 493-4755.
Additionally, residents should be vigilant to protect themselves from the virus by wearing facial coverings and social distancing when in public spaces and by practicing good hand hygiene.
Unvaccinated individuals are invited to register for Moderna COVID-19 vaccination by contacting the St. John’s Health Centre at 492-5218.
The latest COVID-19 figures will be published in the next dashboard.