Electoral Commission Launches Survey on The Montserrat Constitution

The Electoral Commission is today launching an online survey to gather public feedback on the review of the operations of the Montserrat Constitution.
This survey is a result of the Commission implementing one of its core functions under section 114 (1) of the Constitution which mandates that the Electoral Commission conducts reviews of the operation of the Constitution and report as it considers necessary to the Legislative Assembly.
The survey will be available to the public until May 31, 2022. It is divided into four (4) categories of questions namely: a) Human rights adherence; (b) Service delivery; (c) Executive and Legislative authority and (d) Good governance.
The survey can be accessed via the Government of Montserrat website, www.gov.ms on the home page banner section or via the following direct link:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeZwvwLLNkQAb_A5yY5-XoWXAp7MvuEF8ZN9ndpW56M5II8mQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
Hard copies are also available from the Electoral Office or can be emailed on request.
The Montserrat Constitution became operational in 2010 and is the principal law for Montserrat and all other laws emanate from this umbrella legislation. It generally sets out the provisions for how the country should be governed and provides guidelines for how citizens and residents must be treated.
Given that the Constitution has now been operational for approximately twelve (12) years, the Commission noted that it is important to obtain the views of residents and the diaspora on the operation of this important piece of legislation