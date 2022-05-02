ALL GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS CLOSED MAY 3-6, 2022

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports seeks to inform all parents, students and stakeholders that all Government Schools (Early Childhood, Primary and Secondary) will be closed this week (May 3 – May 6). The Ministry of Education will continue to monitor the COVID rates in partnership with the Ministry of Health to advise on school operations. Further communication and directives will be shared with teachers through Principals.
The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is reminding persons to take the following steps to curb the spread of the virus: practice social distancing; wear a face covering; wash and sanitise hands often; stay at home if feeling unwell or experiencing flu-like symptoms, and isolate and call 496-7437 or 493-4755 for instructions on testing and care.1 ShareLikeCommentShare