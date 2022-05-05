Montserrat’s Speaker of the House Attends House of Commons & OT Conference

Speaker of the Montserrat Legislative Assembly, Honourable Ms. Charliena White and Clerk Mrs. Judith Baker are this week attending the inaugural in-person ‘Speakers of the House of Commons and Overseas Territories Conference” in the United Kingdom. The Conference began on Wednesday May 4 and will continue until Friday May 6, 2022.
This meeting follows from the initial conference call of the Speakers held in July 2021.
This year’s conference aims to bring together the Speakers to discuss issues which they have identified, future cooperation and to provide an opportunity for visiting delegations to listen to and ask questions of colleagues at the UK House of Commons.
The input from Montserrat’s Speaker will help shape the programme. Speaker White will be one of the presenters at the conference and will speak on the topic “The Voice of the Overseas Territories in the UK Parliament”. In addition, she has been invited by Speaker of the House of Commons – Speaker Hoyle to an interview with the Daily Telegraph to share the story of Montserrat’s lack of Parliament building.
The Conference of 2022 is organised and facilitated by the External Affairs Team from the Speaker’s Office in UK House of Commons.