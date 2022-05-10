PRIME REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS NOW MAY 20, 2022

The Montserrat Arts Council and the Trade Division, with support from the Tourism Division, Office of the Premier have teamed up to host the 2nd annual Produced In Montserrat Expo (P.R.I.M.E).
P.R.I.M.E aims to provide a centralized space for all things produced in Montserrat; be it physical goods and/or services. The core objectives of the event remain unchanged- PRIME aims to empower businesses to:
• Market their products to a wider cross-section of the population and gain added exposure
• Fuel and expand revenue and sales opportunities
• Network with other entrepreneurs and businesses
• Build customer relations and engage with customers and;
• Demonstrate the functionalities of their goods and/or services
As the event continues to grow, the organisers are keen to provide a memorable experience for both vendors and customers. This year, the slate of businesses is diverse and features not only your traditional agro-processors and arts and crafts producers, but also, businesses within the service industry. The organisers are also pleased with the vivid representation of newly established businesses and the youthful demographic represented this year.
To date, registration has surpassed the numbers from the inaugural staging of P.R.I.M.E. Although this speaks to the growth of the event, spacing is extremely limited. As a result, the organisers have shortened the registration period to 20th May 2022.
Interested business owners are therefore strongly encouraged to register as soon as possible. A registration fee of $XCD50.00 is payable in order to secure your space at PRIME.
Business Owners should contact the Montserrat Arts Council at 664 491 8555 or info@artscouncil.ms for more information on registration.
P.R.I.M.E 2022 will be held during the Calabash Week of Activities and is scheduled for the 23rd and 24th of July at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.