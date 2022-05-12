MATTERS DISCUSSED IN CABINET ON MAY 5, 2022

Thursday May 12, 2022 – A number of matters were discussed during last week’s Cabinet meeting held on Thursday May 5, 2022. The range of matters include financial management, amendments to existing legislation and the upcoming Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations.
FINANCIAL ACTION TASK FORCE (FATF)
The assessment team responsible for conducting the audit of Montserrat’s governance framework on combatting financial crime arrived on island last weekend. Their arrival was noted in the May 5th meeting of Cabinet and the team was invited to attend today’s (Thursday 12th May 2022) meeting. The assessment team will present a report on initial findings. Feedback from the evaluation will inform the way forward.
PENAL CODE AMMENDEMENT BILL 2022
Cabinet reviewed a draft version of the Penal Code Amendment Bill and have provided comments to the Attorney General. Cabinet will review the final draft bill in due course.
REHABILITATION OF OFFENDERS BILL 2022
Cabinet also reviewed the Rehabilitation of Offenders Bill 2022 and have provided feedback to the Attorney General. Cabinet will review the final draft bill in due course.
EXTENSION OF APPOINMENT OF MAC BOARD MEMBERS
In fostering a transparent government, Cabinet has approved the extension of the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) Board for four months to enable the receipt of Expressions of Interest from persons wishing to be considered to serve on the board. Following the approved extension last week, the extended Invitation for Expressions of Interest was published on the Government website and can be viewed at the following link:
https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/2022-05-Expression-of-Interest-Invitation-MAC-Board-Deadline-Extended.pdf
CARTAC BUDGET TRAINING
Members of Cabinet agreed to engage in budget training facilitated by The Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC). CARTAC is currently providing budget training to Senior Managers across Government of Montserrat.
QUEEN’S PLATINUM JUBILEE CELEBRATIONS
Cabinet noted plans for the upcoming celebrations in observance of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The highlight of the celebrations will be the extended weekend of activities starting with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lighting Ceremony on June 2nd at Little Bay, which will take the form of an outdoor concert featuring national performances.
On June 3rd, the Queen’s Platinum Full Ceremonial Parade will take place from 08:00a.m. at Salem Park. and the Queen’s Birthday Party on June 4th. More details on the programme of activities can be viewed on the Government website:
COMMISSION OF ENQUIRY – BVI
Cabinet took note of the Commission of Inquiry report in the BVI and will continue to monitor the situation as it develops in that Territory.