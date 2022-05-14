ONE PERSON HOSPITALISED FROM COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is today confirming that one person has been admitted to the Glendon Hospital with severe COVID-19. The individual was admitted yesterday (Friday May 13) in critical condition and requires ventilatory support.
The patient has no known underlying medical conditions, falls within the 20-29 age group and is unvaccinated.
Ministry of Health officials also explained that while most person’s contracting COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms, severe COVID -19 with life threatening complications is always a possibility. Preventing the spread of the infection therefore should be high priority for all residents of Montserrat.
Residents must abide by the public health protocols to decrease spread and risk of contracting COVID-19. Those currently infected should make every effort to prevent the spread to others by remaining isolated until otherwise advised by the Ministry of Health. All other residents are asked to continue practicing hand hygiene, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings in public spaces. Unvaccinated residents should also register for vaccination by contacting the St. John’s Health Centre at 491.5218.
Additionally, individuals experiencing symptoms should immediately contact the Flu-Hotline at telephone numbers 496-7437 or 493-4755 for medical advice and treatment.