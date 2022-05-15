COVID-19 DEATH RECORDED ON MONTSERRAT

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is saddened to announce the death of one resident from COVID-19.
The female resident was admitted to the Glendon Hospital on Friday May 13 with severe COVID-19 and ultimately succumbed to the disease on Saturday, May 14. The deceased was between the ages of 20 to 29, had no underlying health conditions and was unvaccinated.
Residents are reminded that COVID-19 can be severe and lead to long lasting complications or death. Residents should therefore take all measures to protect themselves from the virus by practicing good hand hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces, adhering to quarantine and isolation protocols and vaccinating against this potentially deadly virus.
Additionally, person’s infected should seek medical attention at the earliest signs of severe symptoms (e.g. chest pain and shortness of breath) by contacting the Flu-Hotline at 496.7437 or 493.4755.
The Ministry expresses condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.