SECOND COVID-19 DEATH RECORDED ON MONTSERRAT IN CURRENT COVID-19 WAVE

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is saddened to announce another COVID-19 related death.
The deceased is a male between the age 80-89 who last resided at a residential care facility for the elderly. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 9TH and was unvaccinated.
His death today (Monday May 16, 2022) is the 4th for the island since the pandemic began in 2020.
The public is reminded that COVID-19 can be severe and lead to long lasting complications or death. Residents should therefore take all measures to protect themselves from the virus by practicing good hand hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces, adhering to quarantine and isolation protocols and vaccinating against this potentially deadly virus.
Additionally, person’s infected should seek medical attention at the earliest signs of severe symptoms such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and chest pains; by contacting the Flu-Hotline at 496.7437 or 493.4755.
The Ministry of Health expresses condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.