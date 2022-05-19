Opportunity for Renewable Energy Scholarship

The Energy Department under the Ministry of Communications, Works, Labor and Energy is announcing an opportunity for one candidate for a Renewable Energy Scholarship with the Indian institution of Technology (IIT) in Delhi.
The 2-year course is expected to commence July 2022 and at the completion of study the candidate will receive a Master of Technology or MTech in Renewable Energy Technologies and Management.
This program is intended to benefit and encourage policy makers, planners, administrators and managers in government who have a public service commitment and demonstrated leadership potential and commitment to development in their home country.
The criteria are as follows:
Age: Not above 45 years
Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in any of the following engineering discipline: Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Energy Engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechanical Engineering, Power Engineering, or a Master’s and Masters Degree in Physics, Electronics, or Applied Physics with CGPA at least 6.00 on a 10-point scale or at least 60% marks in aggregate; (Applicants are requested to please submit copies of their certificate). Students with Master’s Degree need to have completed at least 3 years in the under-graduate level and at least 2 years at the post graduate level.
Experience: Minimum 3 years
Benefits:
Tuition fee: USD $3698 [approx.] (to be paid by ISA);
Living stipend: USD $750/month (to be paid by ISA up to 24 months) while in India
Airfare: Economy class for the most direct route (ISA will bear the cost)
Health Insurance: Candidate’s responsibility
The energy department are therefore inviting interested applicants to take advantage of the opportunity by registering online using the link https://ecampus.iitd.ac.in/IPGADM/login and email Director of Energy Kendrick Burke, at burkek@gov.ms by May 31, 2022.
A suitable applicant will be selected on the basis of meeting the eligibility criteria above, set by IIT Delhi.