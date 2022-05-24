Government of Montserrat

Expressions of Interest -11th round of the Darwin Plus funding opportunity for Biodiversity.

Expressions of Interest / 24th May 2022

Darwin Plus Main is a continuation of the existing Darwin Plus scheme, now in its eleventh year. Darwin Plus Main invites applications for environmental projects from £100,000 to £1,000,000.

You need to apply online for Round 11 Darwin Plus projects and fellowships through the Flexi-Grant Application Portal.

Before applying, you should first read:

Learn more about Darwin Plus: Round 11 by visiting the following website: Darwin Plus – Apply (darwininitiative.org.uk)

