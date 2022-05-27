POST CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR MAY 19, 2022

During last week’s Cabinet meeting on Thursday May 19, 2022, the following matters were agreed and or noted by the members of Cabinet.
DECREASE IN COVID-19 CASES
- Following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Cabinet discussed the current situation noting that the number of active COVID-19 cases on the island is decreasing.
STATUS OF SCHOOLS ON ISLAND
- Members of Cabinet discussed the operations at schools given the COVID-19 situation. Cabinet noted that schools were open and that teachers have been reporting to work.
APPOINTMENTS TO THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION (PSC)
- Cabinet agreed that the appointments of the current, rotating PSC members should be extended from June 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022, to allow for the completion of the invitation for expressions of interest process. An invitation to submit Expressions of Interest to serve on the PSC Board will be published as part of the process. This is in line with a March 2022 Cabinet decision which directed Ministries and departments to seek public interest by widely publicizing expressions of interest prior to submitting recommendations for appointments to Boards.
UPDATE ON THE PORT PROJECT
- Cabinet noted that the design build contract for the Port Development Project was signed on May 19, 2022. Work is expected to be mobilised within two weeks starting with three to four months of geotechnical activities and design; following this the construction phase of the project will commence.