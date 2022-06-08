Virtual High Court Sitting – Thursday June 9, 2022 (Zoom Link Provided)

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 81 (2) of the Supreme Court Act (Cap. 02.01) of the Laws of Montserrat, that there will be a sitting of the High Court in the Overseas Territory of Montserrat on Thursday 09th June 2022 at 9:00a.m. This sitting will be conducted remotely via the following Zoom link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85096654265?pwd=aXpsVDlOMXdRTFhheFdOamRSUXZIZz09
Meeting ID: 850 9665 4265
Passcode: 091946
The Zoom Link can be accessed at the GIU’s Facebook page and the Government website – www.gov.ms.