Virtual High Court Sitting – Thursday June 9, 2022 (Zoom Link Provided)

News / 8th June 2022

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 81 (2) of the Supreme Court Act (Cap. 02.01) of the Laws of Montserrat, that there will be a sitting of the High Court in the Overseas Territory of Montserrat on Thursday 09th June 2022 at 9:00a.m. This sitting will be conducted remotely via the following Zoom link:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85096654265?pwd=aXpsVDlOMXdRTFhheFdOamRSUXZIZz09

Meeting ID: 850 9665 4265

Passcode: 091946

The Zoom Link can be accessed at the GIU’s Facebook page and the Government website – www.gov.ms.

