GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT TO FURTHER RELAX COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS – EFFECTIVE JULY 11, 2022

COVID, Health, News / 5th July 2022

Adjustments to testing for COVID, Mandatory face coverings and sanitization requirements removed, Removal of requirement for pre-arrival negative COVID test for travelers & quarantine period for unvaccianted among other changes

The Government of Montserrat has made further relaxation adjustments to the COVID-19 suppression regulations since the implementation of these measures in 2020.

As of Monday July 11, 2022 at 5:00a.m. the Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (No.4) Order, (S.R.O 29 of 2022) will take effect bringing an end to pre-travel COVID-19 tests, and the requirement for mandatory face coverings and hand sanitization in public places.  

All persons travelling to Montserrat as of July 11 will be required to take a COVID-19 Test on entry; regardless of vaccination status.  If the test result is positive, the individual will be required to self-quarantine for 10 days after which he/she is allowed to leave quarantine.  Therefore, persons will not be required to take a COVID-19 test for release from quarantine. This applies to individuals whether they are vaccinated or not.

However, please note persons entering Montserrat may still be questioned or assessed by a Medical Officer or Health Officer regarding COVID-19, and individuals considered at high-risk of being infected may be isolated and may be asked to undergo a clinical examination.   The individual may also be required to self-quarantine.

Protocols for children

A child under the age of 18 years who enters Montserrat will be treated like the adult who accompanied the child to Montserrat.

A child two years and under is not required to take a COVID-19 test.

The mandatory requirements for persons to wear face-coverings and for hand sanitization stations to be in public places have been removed.  However, institutions/organisations would be allowed to make their private arrangements/protocols with respect to face coverings and hand sanitization at their respective establishments.

S.R.O 29 of 2022 will expire on August 31, 2022 at 5:00a.m and is available on the Government website at the following link:

https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/SRO-No-29-of-2022-Public-Health-Covid-19-Suppression-No.4-Order.pdf

COVID-19 Testing Fees

As it relates to the fees for COVID-19 Tests, the cost of a PCR or RNA COVID-19 Test is EC$300 and a lateral flow test is EC$150 regardless of a persons’ vaccination status.  However, the following persons are not required to pay for a COVID-19 test:

  1. A person who enters Montserrat by air or sea;
  2. A person who is required to leave Montserrat on official Government business, once the person intends to return to Montserrat immediately after the completion of official Government business;
  3. A person undertaking a course of study at an educational institution outside of Montserrat;
  4. A person who is likely to be infected with COVID-19, as determined by a Health Officer
  5. A person who is referred overseas for medical treatment;
  6. A person under 18 years;
  7. An official from an international or regional partner of the Government of Montserrat, who intends to visit Montserrat for official business;
  8. A person who is over 70 years of age and is residing on Montserrat, and
  9. A pilot who navigates a flight into Montserrat on a habitual basis.

Further details on the COVID-19 fees can be found in the Public Hospital (Amendment) (No.2) Regulations , 2022 (SRO 30 of 2022) which is available on the government website, at the following link:

https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/SRO-No-30-of-2022-Public-Hospital-Amendment-No.2-Regulations-2022.pdf

