POST CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR JUNE 23, 2022

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday June 23, 2022 and discussed a number of matters of national importance as follows:
PRESENTATION ON THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PLAN (SDP) CONSULTATION
Director of Policy and Planning in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management Miss. Deonne Semple and SDP Consultant Mr. Albert Daley delivered a presentation to members of Cabinet to provide an update of the work completed to date and the next steps in the development of the new Sustainable Development Plan (SDP).
Cabinet engaged in a discussion with them during which the members highlighted the need for realistic, achievable goals to be included in the document, based on the availability of funds.
PRIORITISED POLICY AGENDA 2023/24 – 2025/26
Cabinet approved the revised Government of Montserrat Prioritised Policy Agenda to be taken forward to the 2023/24 – 2025/26 fiscal period. The revised agenda will now include
- Food Security;
- Economic Development/Growth:
- Montserrat will be fully reliant on renewable energy by 2035;
- Montserrat will continue to follow high standards in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.
Cabinet requested also that Ministries/Departments provide Cabinet with their plans for delivery of the priority areas.
UPDATE ON THE EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SITUATION AND ADVICE ON THE WAY FORWARD RE: COVID-19
Cabinet noted the paper from the Ministry of Health & Social Services and agreed to the following recommendations effective July11, 2022:
- Adjustment in the testing strategy in terms of the management of positive cases. Testing would only be undertaken for symptomatic persons, with the exception of the following:
- 1. admissions to hospital
2. high risk groups such as healthcare workers and other frontline staff
3. persons in long-term care homes/facilities
4. persons at high risk for severe disease
5. removal of isolation requirement of household contacts of a positive case
6. release from quarantine after ten (10) days without the requirement for a negative test;
7. Introduction of regular testing of frontline workers;
- Adjustments to the existing Public Health Order, to take effect from July 11, 2022, in relation to the following:
–removal of the requirement for a pre-arrival negative Covid-19 test for incoming travelers;
–all incoming travelers (except categories already exempted) to be tested on arrival with a rapid antigen test;
–removal of the fees for on arrival tests;
–removal of mandatory face coverings and hand-sanitization requirements;
–adjustments to the visitation restrictions at the hospital, health care facilities and prison.
Cabinet indicated that institutions would be allowed to make their private arrangements/protocols with respect to face coverings and hand sanitization at their respective establishments.
YACHT ON PIPER’S POND – PORT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Cabinet noted that the boat had been successfully relocated from Piper’s Pond to another location in Little Bay.
Cabinet further noted that the site was being prepared and would include the erection of signs to indicate that the area should not be used for storage.
STATUS UPDATE ON THE MONTSERRAT PORT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Cabinet received a paper providing a status update on the Montserrat Port Development Project.
Cabinet expressed the need for a Project Board to be established that would ensure Ministries and Departments were kept abreast of cross-Ministry activities, specifically as it relates to key development and infrastructural projects
MONTSERRAT UTILITIES LIMITED (MUL)
Cabinet noted that Montserrat Utilities Limited (MUL) was still expected to make a presentation to Cabinet and requested that arrangements be made for this to be done in September 2022.
SUPPLEMENTARY APPROPRIATION BILL, 2022
Cabinet approved the following:
- Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2022; and
- Introduction of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2022 in the Legislative Assembly for first, second and third readings.
UPDATE ON OVERSEAS DUTY/TRAVEL
Premier Farrell provided an update on his attendance at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Cabinet was informed that the Premier would demit the Chairmanship of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), shortly and take over the Chairmanship of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).
UPCOMING OVERSEAS ABSENCE
- Hon. Premier and Minister of Finance and Economic Management – Joseph E. Farrell, accompanied by Hon. Financial Secretary – Lindorna Lambert will be attending the Twenty-First Meeting of the Council for Finance and Planning and Forty-Third Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) – Suriname – 30 June to 8 July 2022.
Deputy Premier, Dr. the Hon. Samuel Joseph will be the Acting Premier during Premier Farrell’s absence.