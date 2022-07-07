UNITED KINGDOM GOVERNMENT TO FUND MONTSERRAT’S NEW PARLIAMENT BUILDING

Premier the Hon. Joseph Farrell and Speaker of the House, Hon. Charliena White, met with Governor H.E. Sarah Tucker, who gave the official word that Britain has committed to funding the new Parliament building. Speaker White was supported by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle of the House of Commons in lobbying for a long awaited Parliament building.
Members of Parliament had the opportunity to see a concept presentation by three Young Montserratian Architects: Mr. Roydenn Silcott, Stefan Buffonge and Julius Morris on June 13, 2022.
Members were able to ask questions and give feedback on how the building process should move forward. Out of that meeting, a building committee was established to oversee the Parliament Building project which would include public consultation design and implementation.
Speaker White is excited that Montserrat could finally have a home for its Parliament, a symbol of their democracy. She thanks Speaker colleagues across the Overseas Territories who rallied, wrote and spoke up on behalf of Montserrat. She hopes that things will proceed quickly and smoothly. Madam Speaker also wishes to convey her sincere thanks to the UK Foreign Secretary