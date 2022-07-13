Cabinet has approved the Government of Montserrat Priority List for Long Term Courses of Study and Professional Qualifications to be pursued in the 2022/2023 academic year.
Cabinet Decision 327/2022 approved 30 areas listed in order of priority for Long Term Learning and another 42 priority areas listed under professional qualifications. The Priority List is ranked according to the Government’s 2021-2024 Policy Agenda.
Cabinet also approved a weighted selection criteria that would be used to identify potential beneficiaries and make recommendations to Cabinet for the award of Scholarships. The Human Resources Management Unit (HMRU) is now inviting individuals who wish to be considered for scholarships to submit application forms to its office by Thursday July 21, 2022.
Applicants will be asked to submit a completed TD2 form, an acceptance letter from their chosen university or college, an outline of the course of study, proof of the programme cost from the institution and copies of two (2) forms of identification inclusive of a passport.
The approved areas for 2022/2023 Scholarship Awards as approved by Cabinet Decision 327/2022 are as follows: