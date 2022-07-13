LOCAL CHARITIES AND NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS CAN NOW APPLY FOR UK OVERSEAS TERRITORIES FUND

The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment (MAHLE) is informing local charities and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to apply for funding under the United Kingdom Overseas Territories (UKOTs) Fund, facilitated by the John Ellerman Foundation.
The UK Overseas Territories Fund aims to provide a strategic response to environmental needs in the UKOT’s. Applications will be accepted from UK charities working in partnership with local Territory-based NGOs and from charities based in the UKOTs. UKOTs-based charities can apply either directly or through a conduit in the UK. Applications must be submitted by 5pm on Monday, 19th September 2022.
Independent grantmaking organization, John Ellerman Foundation, launched the special funding Friday, July 8, 2022 as a follow-up to their previous launch, held successfully last year in celebration of their 50th anniversary.
The foundation is particularly interested in supporting organizations that:
• understand both the significance of habitats for human wellbeing and the impact of people on nature
• look for sustainable solutions by ensuring that the livelihoods and economic needs of local communities are integrated into their thinking and strategy
• work collaboratively with partners and other stakeholders in the Territories and/or the UK
• tackle causes as well as symptoms.
The organizations applying must also be able to demonstrate the following:
• commitment to excellence and learning
• awareness of its role and legitimacy to operate in the Territories
• strong leadership and commitment from senior management, Board or governing body
• effective financial management; and
• the difference a grant would make, to the organisation and other relevant stakeholders, the natural environment and local community, and/or policy and legislative frameworks.
The Foundation will also be holding two virtual one-hour drop in sessions on Zoom to answer any questions applicants might have. These will be held on 3rd August at 3.00pm (UK time) and 30th August at 2.30pm (UK time). Persons or organizations interested in attending one of these sessions can email sufina@ellerman.org.uk for the Zoom link.
For more information and to apply for the UK Overseas Territories Fund, visit the following website: UK Overseas Territories Fund (ellerman.org.uk).