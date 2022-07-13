POST CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR JUNE 30, 2022

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday June 30, 2022 met and discussed a number of matters of national importance, including the following:
MONTSERRAT UTILITIES LIMITED (MUL)
Given the recent power outages, Cabinet noted the general explanation indicating that all generators at the MUL Power Plant were problematic. It was further noted that the parts to address the synchronizing issues were ready to be shipped from Miami. Once addressed, it is expected that repairs to the high-speed generators would be possible.
Cabinet was reminded that consideration should be given to assisting customers who continued to lose appliances and other electrical equipment as a result of the constant power outages.
Cabinet was mindful of the need for discussions to devise ways for more efficient power generation. The request for a proper costing plan to inform the way forward would be raised with the MUL Board.
PAYMENT FOR SERVICE OUTSIDE NORMAL HOURS
Cabinet noted the concern with regards to the policy for payment of workers outside normal hours and whether payment should be made directly to the worker(s) or to the Accountant General.
Cabinet emphasized that payment should never be made to an individual and requested the Deputy Governor to inform all Public Servants that compensation for work done outside normal working hours should be made through the Ministry/Department. Workers found in breach, would be subject to immediate disciplinary action.
UPDATE ON THE EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SITUATION AND ADVICE ON THE WAY FORWARD REGARDING COVID-19Cabinet was notified that the draft Public Health Order, reflecting recent decisions, had been circulated for comments.
Cabinet emphasized the need for immediate public education on the adjustments to be undertaken.PRIORITISED POLICY AGENDA 2023/24 – 2025/26
Cabinet noted that the deadline for receipt of Strategic Plans from Ministries and Departments to support the Prioritised Policy Agenda, is July 26, 2022.