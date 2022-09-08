PRESS STATEMENT: PREMIER FARRELL EXTENDS CONDOLENCES TO THE ROYAL FAMILY ON THE PASSING OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

STATEMENT ISSUED BY PREMIER THE HONORABLE JOSEPH E. FARRELL ON SEPTEMBER 8, 2022, ON THE PASSING OF HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II.
As the Premier of the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat, I have been officially advised of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Second. She died peacefully this Thursday afternoon at her official residence in Scotland.
Following this announcement, I have ordered that the Montserrat flag be flown at half-staff.
We are all deeply saddened to learn of the Queen’s passing. During her seventy-year reign as Queen of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty has been a source of strength and inspiration to all within her realms. Today is indeed a sad day for all of us as we mourn her passing.
Her son and Heir to the Throne, His Royal Highness Prince Charles, has been proclaimed King. Montserrat looks forward to fostering a close relationship with The King and The Queen Consort.
On behalf of the Government and people of Montserrat, I extend deepest condolences to His Majesty King Charles The Third and the extended Royal family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and all the people of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.