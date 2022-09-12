CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR AUGUST 25, 2022

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday August 25, 2022 and discussed a number of matters of national importance as follows:
IMPACT OF CHANGES ON THE OPERATIONS OF ISLANDERS
Cabinet noted that ASSI had provided the information in relation to any impacts changes to the international regulations may have had on the operations of the islanders. The Governor’s Office will share a clearer version of the information with Members of Cabinet, at a later date. It was noted that discussions were required in terms of the number of Fire Officers needed at the Airport.
RELIEF TO RESIDENTS
Cabinet noted that 1 October 2022 was the target date for the commencement of the annual Barrel Programme.
PUBLIC SERVICE REFORM
Cabinet noted that discussions had commenced and that the prospects for the enhancement of project management skills were favourable. In addition, support was being sought for the development of a new operating model for the Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service.
PERMITS OF PERMANENT RESIDENCE and CERTIFICATE OF BELONGER STATUS
Cabinet was pleased to grant permits to the following individuals and welcomed them to be residents of Montserrat, as outlined in the table:
|Permanent Residence on the basis of 8 years’ residence
|Princess Isrodella SMITH; Permanent Residence status was conferred on her minor child, Trissette Chamona SMITH
|Sandra-Lee Mackoya FRANCIS
|Kevin Anthony FRASER
|Hollie Lee ABRAMS
|Tiffany Marcia Amanda MC DONALD
|Laverne Denese EDWARDS; Permanent Residence status was conferred on her minor child, Victoria Dawn GORDON; and Antonio Anthony GORDON
|Kenrick Samuel Jr. HACKETT
|Anita Toshanna EMPTAGE-CLARKE
|Frisner LOUISSAINT
|Rissette Omar SMITH
|Latoya Tamesha DOWNER
|Permanent Residence on the basis of 5 years’ residence
|Shanna-Gay Elaine FRANCIS
|Certificate of Belonger status by virtue of marriage to a BOTC/ Montserratian
|Sharlene Elsa GREENAWAY
REGISTRATION OF MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS
Cabinet approved, as provided in the Medical Act Cap.14:02, the registration of:
- DR ADRIAN RONALD RHUDD, to entitle him to practice on the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat;
- DR RENITA ALBERT, to entitle her to practice on the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat.
UPDATE ON THE EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SITUATION AND ADVICE ON WAY FORWARD RE COVID-19
Cabinet supported the recommendation by the Ministry of Health for the extension of the current Public Health Order for one (1) month, until 30 September 2022.