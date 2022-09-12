Government of Montserrat

CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR AUGUST 25, 2022

Cabinet Decisions / 12th September 2022

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday August 25, 2022 and discussed a number of matters of national importance as follows:

IMPACT OF CHANGES ON THE OPERATIONS OF ISLANDERS

Cabinet noted that ASSI had provided the information in relation to any impacts changes to the international regulations may have had on the operations of the islanders.  The Governor’s Office will share a clearer version of the information with Members of Cabinet, at a later date.  It was noted that discussions were required in terms of the number of Fire Officers needed at the Airport.

RELIEF TO RESIDENTS

Cabinet noted that 1 October 2022 was the target date for the commencement of the annual Barrel Programme.

PUBLIC SERVICE REFORM

Cabinet noted that discussions had commenced and that the prospects for the enhancement of project management skills were favourable.  In addition, support was being sought for the development of a new operating model for the Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service.

PERMITS OF PERMANENT RESIDENCE and CERTIFICATE OF BELONGER STATUS

Cabinet was pleased to grant permits to the following individuals and welcomed them to be residents of Montserrat, as outlined in the table:

Permanent Residence on the basis of 8 years’ residence
Princess Isrodella SMITH; Permanent Residence status was conferred on her minor child, Trissette Chamona SMITH
Sandra-Lee Mackoya FRANCIS
Kevin Anthony FRASER
Hollie Lee ABRAMS
Tiffany Marcia Amanda MC DONALD
Laverne Denese EDWARDS; Permanent Residence status was conferred on her minor child, Victoria Dawn GORDON; and Antonio Anthony GORDON
Kenrick Samuel Jr. HACKETT
Anita Toshanna EMPTAGE-CLARKE
Frisner LOUISSAINT
Rissette Omar SMITH
Latoya Tamesha DOWNER
Permanent Residence on the basis of 5 years’ residence
Shanna-Gay Elaine FRANCIS
Certificate of Belonger status by virtue of marriage to a BOTC/ Montserratian
Sharlene Elsa GREENAWAY

REGISTRATION OF MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS

Cabinet approved, as provided in the Medical Act Cap.14:02, the registration of:

  • DR ADRIAN RONALD RHUDD, to entitle him to practice on the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat;
  • DR RENITA ALBERT, to entitle her to practice on the British Overseas Territory of Montserrat.

UPDATE ON THE EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SITUATION AND ADVICE ON WAY FORWARD RE COVID-19

Cabinet supported the recommendation by the Ministry of Health for the extension of the current Public Health Order for one (1) month, until 30 September 2022.

