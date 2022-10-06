CABINET DECISIONS FOR SEPTEMBER 29, 2022

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday September 29, 2022 and discussed a number of matters of national importance as follows:
459/2022 – FISCAL RELIEF PACKAGE THROUGH ELECTRICITY BILL PAYMENT
Cabinet noted that processing will be effected during first week of October.
463/2022 – TRANSFER OF SHARES IN THE MONTSERRAT CULTURAL CENTRE COMMITTEE INC. TO THE GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT
Cabinet confirmed that the shareholder transfer should be completed by the end of November. A next steps paper would follow this.
464/2022 – OUTSTANDING PROCUREMENT MATTERS
Cabinet further noted the slippage in the original timeline for publishing of the ITT for the Geothermal Well Plant and that a meeting was planned for this week, to revise the Schedule.
465/2022 – Information Paper No.2022/147 – by Hon. Minister of Health and Social Services – Update on the Epidemiological Situation and Advice on the Way Forward re: COVID-19
Cabinet considered the update on the epidemiological situation and advice related to the COVID-19 situation and agreed that:
- the requirement for testing on arrival at the ports of entry from October 1, 2022 be removed and that the MoHSS team adopts a public health advisory modality;
- the 10-day isolation legal requirement for persons who test positive for COVID-19 will be removed;
- the restriction of only cruise passengers with pre-booked tours to disembark will not be adopted;
- the Quarantine Management Unit will be maintained for now as it does other work. However, the Health care team will review its name and update Cabinet on this and the timeline for this team. The team will also ensure the public health messaging for COVID-19 is actioned.
- the submission of Situational Reports and/or Updates will move to a monthly basis
Cabinet concluded that the Public Health Order lapses as of October 1, 2022 and that the Permanent Secretary, MOHSS communicates this to the Health team. Public communication will be needed by MOHSS
466/2022 – Memorandum No.2022/148 – by Hon. Minister of Finance and Economic Management – Request for Duty-Free Concessions – Dr. Sheron Burns
Cabinet approved that an SR&O be executed in the name of Dr. Sheron Burns:
- granting exemption from Customs Duty and Consumption Tax on the importation of one Toyota Rush, as a personal vehicle;
- with an expiry date of December 31, 2022, and;
- stipulating that the 5% processing fee be payable.
468/2022 – Memorandum No.2022/150 – by Hon. Attorney General – Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022
Cabinet:
- approved the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2022, and;
- advised that the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022 be submitted for the next sitting of the Legislative Assembly.
469/2022 – Memorandum No.2022/151 – by Hon. Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment – Appointment of members to the Housing and Land Allocation Committee (HLAC)
Cabinet approved in accordance with the Housing Act CAP 8.05, the re-appointment of:
- the following representatives from Civil Society:
- Mr. Kenneth Silcott;
- Mrs. Dothlyn Kirnon, and;
- Mr. Roydenn Silcott;
- Miss Deonne Semple, Director of Policy and Planning, or her designate;
to serve on the Housing and Land Allocation Committee for a period of two (2) years, effective October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2024.
471/2022 – BARREL PROGRAMME
Cabinet as part of the relief to residents reiterated support for an early start to the Barrel Programme and noted that a Round-Robin will be circulated for a commencement date of October 1, 2022.