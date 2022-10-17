CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR OCTOBER 6, 2022

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday October 6, 2022 and discussed a number of matters of national importance as follows:
MONTHLY REPORT ON THE CIPREG PROGRAMME
Cabinet received a presentation from the Head of the Programme Management Office, Mr. Martin Parlett on the progress of the CIPREG Programme.
The Head of PMO provided details on the financial status of the Programme, indicating a £28.2m commitment based on implemented projects and estimated projects in progress.
The PMO provides updates to Cabinet on the CIPREG programme on the first Cabinet of every month, Progress reports on other ongoing government projects will be included in future updates.
WAIVER OF IMPORT DUTIES ON CHRISTMAS BARRELS
Cabinet ratified the waiver of import duties on Christmas barrels from 1st October 2022 to 31st January 2023 with the following conditions;
- A charge of $50 dollars be placed on each qualifying barrel arriving at Port Little Bay from 1st of October 2022 through to the 31st January 2023.
- Under this programme, each household will be limited to two (2) barrels of basic household items, personal items and foodstuff.
- This measure will apply to barrels landed between the 1st of October 2022 through to the 31st January 2023.
- Any barrel containing commercial items, car parts, electrical items, goods for resale, electronics or more than 40oz alcohol will be processed in the normal manner.
- A simplified declaration form is to be implemented which the applicant would complete at the time of clearing the barrels under the concession.
OVERSEAS DUTY
Cabinet noted that the Premier and Financial Secretary will attend the 7th meeting of the Caribbean Development Roundtable; and the 29th session of the Caribbean Development and Corporation Committee in Suriname. The Premier will at this meeting accept the Deputy Chairmanship of the committee and present a paper. The meeting is scheduled for October 12th – 14th 2022.
Cabinet also noted that the Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment will also attend the CARICOM Agricultural Ministers Meeting on October 13th 2022.