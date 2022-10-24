POST CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR OCTOBER 13, 2022

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday October 13, 2022 and discussed a number of matters of national importance as follows:
OUTSTANDING PROCUREMENT MATTERS
Cabinet requested that the procurement for proposals for the construction of the Geothermal Well Plant be expedited.
NATIONAL POLICY ON THE CARE OF THE OLDER PERSONS 2022-2026
Cabinet considered and approved the National Policy and Action Plan on the Care of the Older Persons 2022-2026. It requested increased liaison across ministries to ensure the policy reaches all parts of Government.
Cabinet requested that a list of all approved policies approved within the last two years be submitted to Cabinet and that every policy should come back to Cabinet on an annual basis for review and update.
Cabinet instructed the Director of Policy and Planning to audit and submit a matrix on all policies that have been ratified and those that are in draft.
NATIONAL MIMIMUM WAGE BILL
Cabinet agreed that the best route to implement a minimum wage would be to make the necessary amendments to the Labour Code to enable the Governor, on advice of Cabinet, to set a minimum wage. Cabinet requested that the AG Chambers draft these amendments change.
Cabinet noted it would not be in a position to set a minimum wage before the completion of the Enhanced Country Poverty Assessment (ECPA), which is currently not scheduled for another year as the census is required to be completed and resources are restricted.
Cabinet requested that MoFEM provide a paper on how the ECPA could be done sooner.
APPLICATION FOR DUTY FREE CONCESSIONS – CYNTHIA BOLDEN
Cabinet agreed the following:
- an SR&O be executed in the name of Ms. Cynthia Bolden granting:
a. an exemption from Customs Duty and Consumption Tax on the importation of furniture, fittings and equipment per the attached list
b. an exemption for one (l) year effective from the date of publishing Cabinet’s decision;
c. stipulating that 5% processing fee is payable.
STATUS OF HEALTH SERVICE TRANSFORMATION
Cabinet welcomed and noted the update on health service transformation within the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS).
UPDATE ON DETAILED DESIGN PROGRESS FOR THE NEW HOSPITAL
Cabinet noted the update on the National Hospital Project and welcomed the opportunity
to meet with Article 25 Architects on 20th October 2022 as part of cabinet with an overview of the detailed design progress and the timeline on implementation
REPORT ON THE PERFORMANCE OF THE BUDGET (APRIL TO JUNE 2022)
Cabinet noted and endorsed the 2022/23 budget performance outlook report for the first quarter (April to June 2022) for circulation and laying in the Legislative Assembly.
OVERSEAS DUTY
Cabinet noted that the Minister of Health will attend the OECS Ministers of Health meeting from 26th to the 29th November 2022. The Premier will oversee the Ministry of Health during this period.
A Government of Montserrat delegation including the Governor, Premier, Deputy Premier and the Financial Secretary will attend the 2022 Joint Ministerial Council Meeting in the UK.
The Governor will leave the island on 21st October 2022 and return on 12th November 2022. The Financial Secretary will leave on 30th October 2022 and return on 12th November 2022.