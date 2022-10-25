CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR OCTOBER 20, 2022

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday October 20, 2022 and discussed a number of matters of national importance as follows:
BNTF PROJECT FOR REHABILITATION OF SALEM PRIMARY SCHOOL
Cabinet requested that the Ministry of Communications, Works, Energy and Labour (MCWEL) submits a brief recommendation on whether the project management aspect of the BNTF project can be supervised in house.
This is to be submitted in two weeks’ time.
APPLICATION FOR LANDHOLDING LICENCE
Cabinet approved the following;
- Thoreson Project Consulting Corp, of 7178 Front Street, Unit 1703, Burnaby, BC, Canada V5E 4N7 and Han Rud Farms Limited of Box 632, Gull Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada S0N 1A0 be granted a landholding licence to own lands, namely Block 12/04 Parcels 272, 280, 281 & 289 in the Beachettes Registration Section of Montserrat.
- The payment of the licence fee by the applicants of EC$32,400.00 upon the grant of the licence,
APPOINTMENT OF THE SOCIAL SECURITY BOARD 2022
Cabinet approved the appointment of members of the Board as outlined below.
Mr. Joseph Irish – Chairperson/GoM representative
Ms. Siobhan Tuitt – Deputy Chairperson/GoM representative
Ms. Nicole S Duberry – GoM representative
Mr. Peter Queeley – Employers’ Representative
Ms. Lovetta Silcott – Professional Representative not employed by GoM
It was noted that MoFEM is working to bring the amended Social Security Act to Cabinet.
UPDATE ON 1MW SOLAR PV, IT NETWORK AND UPGRADE WORKS AT MUL
Cabinet noted the update on the status of the IT network, communication and Generator Controls upgrade works at MUL’s Brades Power Station and the Look Out Solar site.
PRESENTATION – NATIONAL HOSPITAL PROJECT
Cabinet received a presentation from representatives of Article 25, the Ministry of Health and the Programme Management Office on the National Hospital Project.
The team shared an overview of the detailed design including progress to date, budget and timeline for implementation.
IMMIGRATION POLICY
Cabinet engaged in a lively discussion on immigration matters and requested an update from the Head of Immigration on the policy on immigration and how it is being implemented.
Cabinet noted that the paper it is awaiting will deal with restructuring and not policy matters.
Cabinet requested that the Attorney General share the Immigration Act and the Labour Code with members.
DUTY FREE CONCESSIONS ON CHRISTMAS LIGHTS
Cabinet noted an interest in the Christmas Lights Concessions Programme. It noted that MoFEM will bring a paper for Cabinet to consider granting duty free concessions on the importation of energy efficient Christmas lighting.