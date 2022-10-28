JOINT MINISTERIAL COUNCIL (JMC) TRIP POSTPONED

Premier, the Hon. Joseph E. Farrell, has announced that the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC), which was scheduled to take place in November 2022, has been postponed.
Like other leaders and representatives of British Overseas Territories, the Montserrat delegation was due to leave the island on Sunday, 30th October 2022 to travel to the United Kingdom to attend the annual meeting.
However, no Minister for the Overseas Territories was announced, following the change of Government in the UK this week. The Premier, therefore, believes that travelling to the United Kingdom would not be in the best interest of Montserrat at this time.
The JMC constitutes the principal forum for political dialogue and consultation between the UK and OTs, and takes place every year in London. Accordingly, Premier Farrell had a full programme of events lined up including the JMC itself, several bilateral meetings with the Minister for the Overseas Territories and FCDO Officials; two Town Hall Meetings with Montserratians living in England, as well as additional engagements with fellow OT Leaders and members of the diaspora.
As stated by the Honourable Premier, this JMC would have provided an excellent opportunity to build important links with the new UK Government as well as champion the continuing need for financial and technical assistance in critical sectors and industries. Premier Farrell always believes that in-person meetings facilitate important exchanges and are critical for strengthening the relationship between the UK and Overseas Territories.