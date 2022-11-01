NEW VOLCANO INTERPRETATION CENTER PROJECT SET IN MOTION

The project to design and build a new Volcano Interpretation Centre in Montserrat was officially set in motion this month, with the site visit of contracted architect, Article 25.
The site visit was led by Project Manager, Charlesworth Phillip and Deputy Head of the Programme Management Office (PMO), Linda Dias.
The project, funded by the European Union’s European Development Fund, is a key component of Montserrat’s Tourism Strategy. It is being delivered through the PMO and the Ministry of Finance in close collaboration with the Tourism Department, Office of the Premier, and expert stakeholders.
Head of PMO, Martin Parlett, says the new building will provide a flexible education and exhibition space for visitors to learn more about the history, present, and future of Montserrat’s volcano.
He adds that the project will also create an interactive experience – a tapestry of science, local voices, and social history. The broader aim is to create a type of ‘museum campus’ in Little Bay, connecting the existing National Museum with the new Volcano Interpretation Centre, and adjacent sites of protected heritage.
Parlett says he and the PMO look forward to working with the community, the MVO, National Trust, Public Works Department, Tourism team, and the exhibition designers to create a truly flexible space, which can grow with Montserrat’s continuing story of resilience and resurgence.
The PMO will provide more details to the public in due time.