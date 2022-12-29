Inland Revenue Announces Online Payment for Property Tax

The inland revenue management team has announced that Property taxes can now be paid online by both local and overseas property owners.
The new payment method comes as a result of customers experiencing difficulties with wire transfers, which was the only payment method for overseas customers when the 2022 bills were dispatched.
The Portal can be accessed at the following link: https://Portal.MCRS.ms.
The Inland Revenue Management Team is confident that the information provided above will permit customers to pay their Property Taxes in a timely and convenient manner.
For more information about the new payment methods, Inland Revenue Personnel can be contacted by email at irev@gov.ms, or by phone at (664)-491-2463 or (664)-491-3211.