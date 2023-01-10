Premier Farrell Congratulates the University of the West Indies on its 75th Anniversary

Montserrat’s Premier the Honourable Joseph Farrell extended sincere congratulations to the University of the West Indies on its 75th Anniversary.
The Premier stated that the Government of Montserrat is most pleased to endorse January 7, 2023, as UWI Day and in so doing, calls on all citizens and residents of Montserrat to not only reflect on the achievements of this very important institution but equally, to participate actively in the celebratory activities that are scheduled for this anniversary year.
Premier Farrell says the Government and people of Montserrat remain committed to the advancement of UWI as a vital regional institution of higher learning. In this regard, he paid tribute to the institution’s immense success and regional and international standing.
The first meeting of the university was on January 7, 1947, where it was decided to use the grounds at Mona, Jamaica, for the University of the West Indies’ first site. The Campus received its inaugural cohort of 33 medical students a year later, on October 4, 1948.
According to Dr. Maurice D. Smith, University Registrar and Chair of the UWI 75th Anniversary Planning Committee, a number of events and activities are being planned to honor this 75th jubilee milestone, and will be conducted with budgetary caution.