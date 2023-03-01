Government of Montserrat

Locum Registered Nurse

Health Jobs / 2nd March 2023

Ministry of Health and Social Services

Government of Montserrat

Locum Registered Nurse

Location: Montserrat, the Caribbean

Salary: $37,428 – $38,736

The Government of Montserrat is inviting applications from suitably qualified persons for the post of Registered Nurse, within the Ministry of Health and Social Services. Employment will be on locum arrangement in the first instance; with the option of continued employment on contract, based on performance.

Job Role

Utilizes the Nursing Process to co-ordinate and deliver quality nursing care to individuals, families and the community as a whole.

The Candidate

You must:

  • Be a Registered General Nurse

  • Have a minimum of three (3) years working experience post training.

  • Have good supervisory skills

  • Valid registration with Nursing Council in country of practice

Remuneration

The remuneration package for the post of Staff Nurse/Midwife is broken down as follows:

  • Basic Salary is in the salary scale R31-30, that is EC$37,428.00 – $38,736.00 (Taxable) based on qualifications and years of experience.

  • Accommodation will be provided for the locum period.

  • A Subsistence Allowance will be paid for the locum period.

How To Apply

Interested candidates are asked to submit ALL of the following documentation:

  • Letter of Application for the post of Registered Nurse

  • A detailed Curriculum Vitae outlining academic and professional qualifications and years of practice and experience

  • Two references of which one (1) must speak to competence in nursing practice. Reference letters must contain full contact details of the referees

  • Valid police report

  • A clear statement detailing why in the applicant’s view he/she considers himself/herself well qualified for the position

  • Transcript of training for General Nursing programme

  • Certificate of registration as a Registered Nurse from the Nursing and Midwifery Council in country of practice

  • Valid certificate of licensure with the Nursing and Midwifery Council to practice as a Registered Nurse

All nursing qualifications must be notarized.

