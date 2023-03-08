MCWLE MONTSERRAT LAUNCHS NEW ONLINE DRIVERS’ LICENSE SYSTEM

The Drivers and Vehicle Licencing Division (DVLD) within the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour and Energy (MCWLE) officially launched an Online Driver’s License System on the evening of Friday, March 3rd 2023.
The system enables persons to access a number of the services carried out at the licencing division’s physical location in Brades online. The Ministry was pleased to announce that effective immediately persons can renew their driver’s licence, apply for visitors’ drivers licence, and apply for a learner’s permit at their “drivers.gov.ms” website.
The website is designed to be simple, quick and easy. It will guide you through the application and takes only minutes to complete. Apply now! Making payments is safe and secure and all major credit and debit cards are accepted.
Visitors to Montserrat are encouraged to apply for their visitors licence online before they arrive. As they can now utilize their receipt as permission to drive on island and collect their visitors licence at your convenience from the DVLD once you are on island.
Drivers licences that are renewed online can be collected at the DVLD, MCWLE, Brades, Montserrat. The Ministry is giving consideration to mailing drivers licenses to persons at an additional fee.
The MCWLE continues to strive towards providing world class customer care and quality delivery to its residents, diaspora and visitors. Stay in the comfort of your home from anywhere in the world and experience our upgraded service.
Members of the public are encouraged to visit the Ministry’s Facebook page – Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour and Energy- Montserrat to view the video and infographics on this new service.
For Further Information contact: The Driver and Vehicle License Division, MCWLE on (664) 491 2521/22 or via email at mcw@gov.ms.