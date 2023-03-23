POST CABINET PRESS NOTES FOR MARCH 9th 2023

Members of Cabinet met on Thursday March 9th 2023 and discussed a number of matters of national importance as follows:
CIPREG DECISIONS
Cabinet noted that decisions from the Capital Investment Programme for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG) Steering Committee meeting will be submitted to Cabinet through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management, MoFEM.
APPLICATION FOR LANDHOLDING LICENCE
Cabinet approved the granting of a landholding license to William Colin Dawson Clark of 14 The Square, Long Crendon, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP18 9AA, U.K., to own land, namely Block 12/04 Parcel 401 in the Beachettes Registration Section of Montserrat.
DUTY FREE CONCESSIONS
Cabinet approved an exemption from consumption tax be granted to Williams Electrical Services Ltd. for the importation of one (1) 2015 Grey Toyota Hilux Invincible D-4D 4×4 DCB Manual 5 Gears Pickup.
The exemption shall be effective from the date of this Cabinet decision until 31st July 2023.
DRIVER’S LICENSING SYSTEM
Cabinet noted the agreement in place between the Government of Montserrat and developers of the driver’s licencing system and some concerns around the contract and data ownership. Cabinet agreed that data protection legislation needed to be prioritized.
The driver’s License system was launched by the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour and Energy (MCWLE) on March 3rd 2023.
The system allows persons to access a number of the services carried out by the Driver’s and Vehicle licensing division online.
Persons can now renew their driver’s license, apply for a visitors’ drivers licence and apply for a learners permit at drivers.gov.ms