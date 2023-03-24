Call for Quotations For Renovation Works at the Glendon Hospital to Enable Installation of Mammography Machine

Potential Bidders are invited to submit a Quotation for the renovation of a building section at the Glendon Hospital in Montserrat, to enable the installation of newly purchased mammography equipment.
The scope includes the supply of labour and materials for completion of the works, including (but not limited to): demolition, modifications, door installation, painting, bathroom installation and AC installation.
Interested bidders are invited to attend a site visit at the Hospital site at 1pm on the 29th March 2023 at the Glendon Hospital, where further details will be provided. Bidders may also collect a hard copy of the application pack from the Programme Management Office in St Johns.
All quotations must include:
- A completed Form of Quotation, including a timeline for the commencement and completion of works
- A completed Bill of Quantities, including all costs to complete the works, inclusive of labour and materials.
- Examples of at least two previously completed contracts.
Quotations should be submitted in double envelopes. First, the quotation should placed in a sealed plain envelope with the name of the bidder and the project title “Renovation Works to Enable Installation of Mammography Machine”. This envelope should then be placed in another sealed envelope with the project title, addressed to: Ms. Camille Thomas Gerald, Ministry of Health and Social Services, E Karney Osborne Building, Little Bay, Montserrat.
Quotations are to be received no later than 2pm, Wednesday 5th April 2023.
Quotations will be evaluated on the basis of compliance, bidder experience, and cost and schedule proposals. The Government is not bound to accept the lowest price for works.
For clarification and further information, please contact Mary Miller Sallah, Project Manager, Health Service Transformation, Ministry of Health and Social Services, +1 (664) 491-2779 or sallahm@gov.ms.